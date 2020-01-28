Best bars in Paso Robles

Where’s the best place to go out for a drink in Paso Robles?

So you find yourself looking for a local bar after a hard day’s work, meeting friends for a drink, or place to go after the last wine tasting room closes. You’ve got a lot of bars to choose from in town. It just depends on what you are looking for. From over two-dozen bars in Paso Robles here are our personal recommendations of the best places downtown.

1122 Speakeasy Cocktail Lounge – 1122 Railroad St, Paso Robles, CA 93446. (805) 238-4141. The best place in town for a craft cocktail and quiet meet up.

Allegretto Vineyards and Wines – 2700 Buena Vista Dr., Paso Robles, CA 93446. (805) 369-2526. Enjoy the wine tasting experience, full bar, and Cello Restaurant.

Berry Hill Bistro – 1114 Pine St, Paso Robles, CA 93446. (805) 238-3929. A friendly restaurant with a full bar and delicious bistro menu. Salads, paninis and sweet potatoes fries are local favorites.

Cattlemen’s Lounge at the Paso Robles Inn – 1103 Spring St., Paso Robles, CA 93446. (800) 676-1713. Upstairs at the historic Paso Robles Inn, the lounge is a full bar with a second-floor patio overlooking the city park and Spring Street.

F. McLintocks Saloon – 1234 Park St., Paso Robles, CA 93446. (805) 238-2233. Western-style full bar with gear and animal trophies to match. Rustic place for a drink or a full meal.

Fish Gaucho – 1244 Park St, Paso Robles, CA 93446. (805) 239-3333. A trendy spot with modern Mexican cuisine and a tequila bar in the downtown.

La Cosecha Bar + Restaurant – 835 12th St, Paso Robles, CA 93446. (805) 237-0019. Full bar with Spanish-style tapas and a patio on the city park. Mixologist is on staff creating craft cocktails.

Pine Street Saloon – 1234 Pine St., Paso Robles, CA 93446. (805) 238-1114. This saloon is an old western-style full bar with affordable drinks, pool tables, karaoke and live music. It’s a great last stop of the evening and has free local limo service.

Pappy McGregors – 1122 Pine St., Paso Robles, CA 93446. Formerly known as the Crooked Kilt, this fun Irish pub has a full bar and grub to go along with it. It’s one of the few places in town for late-night dancing on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Hatch -835 13th St, Paso Robles, CA 93446. (805) 221-5727. A trendy downtown spot for craft cocktails and Southern comfort food.

The Pour House – 525 Pine St., Paso Robles., CA 93446. (805) 239-1000. Local hangout with 21 craft beers on tap. Live music regularly. Happy hour is 2-6 p.m.

What do you think is the best bar in Paso Robles? Please vote or add a recommendation in the comments below.

Editor’s note: The Best of Paso Robles is a special section of the Paso Robles Daily News and North County Access. The series recommends local places that writers and editors have personally visited. If you would like to suggest a local business for consideration on the Best of Paso Robles series, click here to contact the Paso Robles Daily News, or call Access Publishing at (805) 226-9890.

Share this post!

Related