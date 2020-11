Businesses vandalized overnight in downtown Paso Robles

–At least four local businesses had windows smashed overnight in Paso Robles, according to eye-witness reports on Tuesday morning.

Businesses on the 400, 1700, and 1900 blocks of Spring Street along with one on the 1200 block of Park Street all reported this morning that they had large windows smashed.

If anyone has any information they should contact the Paso Robles Police Department.

No further details are available at this time.

Share this post!

email

Related