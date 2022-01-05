Chanticleer to perform with Cal Poly choirs on Feb. 1

Concert to feature the world premiere of Nico Muhly’s ‘Beauty of the Day’

– The Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer and two Cal Poly choirs will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, in Miossi Hall of the Performing Arts Center.

The concert is titled “Beauty of the Day,” after Nico Muhly’s composition of the same name. The work will have its world premiere performance by the combined choral groups.

Chanticleer has been hailed as “the world’s reigning male chorus” by The New Yorker, and it is known around the world as an orchestra of voices. Founded in San Francisco in 1978 by singer and musicologist Louis Botto, the group has sold more than a million recordings and performed thousands of live concerts to audiences worldwide.

Chanticleer’s repertoire is rooted in the Renaissance but has expanded to include a wide range of classical, gospel, jazz and popular music. It has a deep commitment to the commissioning of new compositions and arrangements.

For the concert, Chanticleer will perform repertoire from its current tour, and the Cal Poly Choirs will perform preview selections from their upcoming March 12 Winter Concert. PolyPhonics will perform a movement of Caroline Shaw’s “To the Hands,” and the Chamber Choir will perform a movement from Dieterich Buxtehude’s “Jesu Membra Nostri.”

At the end of the concert, the Cal Poly Choirs will join Chanticleer for the premiere of “Beauty of the Day,” Muhly’s composition which was commissioned by Chanticleer. The piece will feature university organist Paul Woodring on the Forbes pipe organ. Muhly is well known for his commissions for both classical and popular musicians, and he has written two operas for the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

Director of Choral Activities Scott Glysson conducts the Cal Poly Choirs. Woodring is the accompanist for the choirs.

Tickets are $24 and $35 for the public, and $15 for students. Event parking is sponsored by the PAC. Tickets are available at the Cal Poly Ticket Office between noon and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To order by phone, call 805-SLO-4TIX (805-756-4849).

The concert is sponsored by Cal Poly’s Music Department, College of Liberal Arts, Instructionally Related Activities program, as well as generous support from anonymous community donor. For more information, visit the music department’s calendar website, email music@calpoly.edu or call (805) 756-2406.

For tickets, click here: https://pacslo.org/online/article/chanticleer22

