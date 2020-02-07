Community, council, city staff discuss Niblick Corridor plans

–A light crowd attended Thursday night’s Paso Robles City Council Study Session on the Niblick Road Corridor Plan. The City Council, Planning Staff, Public Works Department officials and about 25 community members attended the meeting at the library/conference room.

Steve Weinberger of W-Trans of Sacramento outlined three alternatives developed after meetings held with city staff and surveys down with members of the community. Weinberger described the alternatives and how each would make the corridor safer for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians traveling along Niblick Road between Spring Street and Creston Road. The council members and city staff agreed that Alternative C of the three plans best suited the needs of the city. City Engineer David Athey and his staff will refine that design and return to the council on March 17th with a specific proposal. The City Council is hoping to get a state grant to help pay for the improvements. If they don’t, the improvements may be scaled down to include only paving and painting of the roadway.

Interested community members may go to the city’s website to view Alternative C and the other two options. Click here to view.

