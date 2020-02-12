Correctional officers endorse Jordan Cunningham for re-election

–Today, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced he has received the endorsement of the California Correctional Peace Officers Association (CCPOA). CCPOA represents over 40,000 California correctional officers and state parole agents.

“Assemblyman Cunningham has been a staunch supporter of California’s law enforcement and correctional officer community,” said Glen Stailey, President of CCPOA. “Jordan’s independent approach to legislating and working across the aisle to get things done makes him the easy choice for the Central Coast.”

Cunningham has made public safety and fighting human trafficking one of his top priorities since joining the California State Assembly, according to a news release from his campaign. He has introduced a number of bills to give law enforcement the tools they need to fight human trafficking, and get victims the resources and protections necessary to get out of modern slavery, the release says.

Cunningham, a former San Luis Obispo County prosecutor, received CCPOA’s endorsement in 2018, as well. He represents the 35th district in the California State Assembly.

After graduating from Atascadero High School, Cunningham graduated from Point Loma Nazarene University with a degree in physics. He then obtained his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Prior to serving in the Assembly, Cunningham served as a deputy district attorney in SLO County, and on the Templeton Unified School Board. He owns a small business with his wife Shauna, and enjoys coaching youth sports and raising their four kids.

Share this post!

Related