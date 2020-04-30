COVID-19 Update: 181 confirmed cases in county, 135 recovered

–As of Wednesday afternoon, the County of San Luis Obispo reported eight additional COVID-19 coronavirus cases, bringing the confirmed total to 181. This new total reflects the 8 cases diagnosed at the California Men’s Colony.

There are 135 recovered cases. 40 are recovering at home. One person has died from the virus. Five people are hospitalized, none are in an ICU.

Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno talked briefly about areas of concern for re-opening the county, such as tourism. The framework for reopening the county will be released on Friday, she said.

San Luis Obispo County officials will send a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking him to relax statewide shelter-at-home orders on a county-by-county basis, which would pave the way for some local businesses to begin to reopen. The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the letter to be sent to Newsom along with the county’s proposed framework.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer, Dr. Penny Borenstein asks that the community continue to “bare with us.” The community is very fractured in regards to their views on reopening the county, she says. The county is in the process of creating two more testing sites, one in Paso Robles and one in Grover Beach. Borenstein says that the details of these sites are still being figured out. Stay tuned for more information regarding testing and who will be eligible.

Distribution of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County

Paso Robles reported COVID-19 cases: 58

Atascadero reported COVID-19 cases: 31

Arroyo Grande reported COVID-19 cases: 19

Nipomo reported COVID-19 cases: 14

City of San Luis Obispo reported COVID-19 cases: 14

Templeton reported COVID-19 cases: 7

San Miguel reported COVID-19: 7

Pismo Beach reported COVID-19 cases: 7

Morro Bay reported COVID-19 cases: 6

CA Men’s colony – 8

Other San Luis Obispo County reported COVID-19 cases: 10

Ages of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County

Age 0-17 years old – 12

Age 18-49 years old – 71

Age 50 – 64 years – 55

Age 65 and older – 43

Cases of COVID-19 by status in San Luis Obispo County

At home – 40

Hospitalized – 5

Recovered – 135

Deaths – 1

Source of transmission of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County

Travel related transmission – 49

Known person-to-person transmission – 73

Unknown community-acquired transmission – 59

Unknown – 0

