Crews contain vegetation fire in Atascadero of Highway 41

–On Tuesday at around 4:10 p.m., Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services responded to a vegetation fire off Highway 41 at the corner of Carmelita Road and Casanova Road. Upon arrival, Atascadero firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze along with Cal Fire, San Luis Obispo County Fire, and other fire agencies across the county.

A vehicle traveling in the area lost control and left the roadway in the area where Carmelita Road and Casanova Road come together causing it to catch fire. The fire caused Highway 41 to temporarily close so that fire crews could easily move into the area. In addition, to ground crews, an air tanker was also brought in to battle the blaze.

Roughly ten acres were burned along with one secondary unit structure and light damage to several more units. Forward movement of the fire was stopped at approximately 5:43 p.m. with no injuries to report.

