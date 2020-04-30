Crews respond to house fire in Atascadero

–On Wednesday, at 11:35 a.m., the Atascadero Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 8255 Azucena in Atascadero. Investigators believe the fire was due to a buildup of lint in the dryer and exhaust hose. The first arriving engine found a single-story, single-family residence with light smoke coming from an open window. Crews determined the fire had been extinguished by owner/occupant Matt McDermott with a fire extinguisher. However, the dryer was still smoldering. Crews removed the dryer from the residence and utilized positive pressure fans to clear the remaining smoke from the residence.

Crews estimate about $400,000 in structural damage was saved. No injuries were reported.

