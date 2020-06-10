Deceased person found at train station in Paso Robles

–A deceased person had been found at the Paso Robles train station with a reported blunt force trauma to the back of the head. The person was found on the west side of the railroad tracks.

Details above were confirmed by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office but no further information was given. As of 8 a.m., law enforcement personnel were en route to investigate.

At this time it is unknown if the death is related to the ongoing manhunt in Downtown Paso Robles for a suspect who shot a SLO County Sheriff’s deputy.

