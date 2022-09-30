Deceased person found in transient camp

Identity being held at this time as next of kin has not been notified

– On Thursday at approximately 9:30 a.m., a call was received by the San Luis Obispo Police Department regarding a possible deceased person at a transient camp near Los Osos Valley Road. Officers and San Luis Obispo Fire EMS responded and found an unresponsive male at a camp near the Los Osos Valley Road Highway 101 exit.

Attempts to revive the male were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The SLO County Coroner was requested and took over the investigation.

The cause of death is still under investigation, but no foul play is suspected. The male’s name is not being released at this time as next of kin have not been notified.

