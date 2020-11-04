Election results: Paso Robles re-elects city councilmen, Measure J-20 passes

–There was a big turn-out at Voter Service Centers in the North County on Tuesday. Despite those Voting Centers being open Saturday through Election Day, many waited until Election Day to cast their ballots.

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s office issued final unofficial election results on Tuesday night at 11:13 p.m.

The voters of Paso Robles District 4 re-elected City Councilman Fred Strong with 1,198 votes, 62.6-percent, compared to challenger Jacob Allred’s 710 votes, 37.1-percent.

City Councilman Steve Gregory ran unopposed in District 3 and was re-elected with 1,831 votes, 99-percent.

Paso Robles Measure J-20, a 1-percent sales tax increase, passed with 6,009 votes, 57.86-percent.

Other local races

In the Templeton Community Services District race, Pamela Jardini, Navid Fardanesh, and Debra Logan were elected to the Templeton CSD Board of Directors.

In Atascadero, Mayor Heather Moreno was reelected to a second term by a wide margin. Mayor Moreno received 43-percent of the vote. Jerry Tanimoto tallied 35-percent, Josh Donovan received 21-percent.

Charles Bourbeau and Mark Dariz were elected to two open seats on the Atascadero City Council, according to the results, which showed Tori Keen trailing in third place by just 40 votes.

Atascadero Measure D-20, a 1-percent sales tax, passed with 60-percent of the vote.

Click here for Paso Robles school board election results.

Although the county released final unofficial results on election night, close races could be subject to change as additional mail-in and provisional ballots are counted.

Share this post!

email

Related