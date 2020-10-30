Paso Robles News|Friday, October 30, 2020
Fatal accident reported on Highway 101 Thursday 

Posted: 6:53 am, October 30, 2020 by News Staff
Photo by Jason Brock.

–One person has died as a result of a collision that occurred on Highway 101 Thursday afternoon in Paso Robles.

Reports say that a tire came off of a fifth-wheel trailer heading southbound, and struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee driving Northbound on Highway 101.

Multiple vehicles were involved. One subject succumbed to their injuries. The ramp was closed for some time while CHP investigated, according to eye-witness reports. No further details are available at this time.



