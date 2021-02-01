Paso Robles News|Monday, February 1, 2021
Fatal accident reported on Highway 41 in Atascadero 

Posted: 7:23 am, February 1, 2021 by News Staff

collision highway 41
–The Atascadero Police Department, California Highway Patrol, and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene of a fatal traffic collision shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday evening. The collision occurred near Atascadero on Highway 41 West, near the intersection of Cholare Road.

The collision involved a 2007 blue Ford Mustang and another reported black Ford Mustang that left the scene. There were reports of two Mustangs racing in the area just before the accident.crash highway 41 atascadero

One driver reportedly hit a utility pole and cable lines dropped to the ground. When authorities arrived on the scene they found the male driver dead inside the vehicle, reports say.

No further information is available at this time.

Photos and report by Jason Brock. 



