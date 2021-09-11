Fire burns 30 acres in Paso Robles

Three roadside fires associated with incident

–A vegetation fire was contained in Paso Robles on Friday afternoon. The fire burned approximately 30 acres of what firefighters call, “light flashy fuel” near 3000 Creston Road, Paso Robles.

Firefighters identified three roadside starts associated with the incident, the one larger fire in Paso Robles and two fires outside of city limits. Paso Robles City Fire will be investigating the incident.

Cal Fire SLO posted about the incident on their Twitter page:

VEGETATION FIRE: 3000 Block of Creston Rd near Paso Robles. Five acre fire in light flashy fuels with a potential for 10 acres. #FranklinIC #CountyOfSlo pic.twitter.com/HHjaB1Jk5i — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 10, 2021

#FranklinIC (UPDATE) Forward progress of the fire has been stopped at approximately 30 acres. #Firefighters will be committed for another 2-3 hours. pic.twitter.com/mihhaLWnz5 — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 11, 2021

#FranklinIC (UPDATE) Three roadside starts associated with this incident. Two spots in the county and the large fire in the City of Paso Robles. Paso Robles City Fire will be investigating. pic.twitter.com/eMvpBjzqzu — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 11, 2021

