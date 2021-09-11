Paso Robles News|Saturday, September 11, 2021
Fire burns 30 acres in Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:35 am, September 11, 2021 by News Staff
photo of fire paso robles

Firefighters respond to a blaze on Creston Road. Photo by Laurel Anderson.

Three roadside fires associated with incident

–A vegetation fire was contained in Paso Robles on Friday afternoon. The fire burned approximately 30 acres of what firefighters call, “light flashy fuel” near 3000 Creston Road, Paso Robles.

paso robles fire

Smoke filled the skies near the Meadowlark Farms neighborhood late Friday afternoon. Photo by Laurel Anderson.

Firefighters identified three roadside starts associated with the incident, the one larger fire in Paso Robles and two fires outside of city limits. Paso Robles City Fire will be investigating the incident.

Cal Fire SLO posted about the incident on their Twitter page:

