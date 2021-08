Fire burns about 75 acres near Tobin James Winery

–A vegetation fire broke out Saturday afternoon near Tobin James Winery.

About 75 acres were reported burned at Highway 46 East near Geneseo Road. No structures or powerlines were damaged.

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews responded to the blaze. “Exhaust carbon particles have been identified as the cause of the fire,” according to Cal Fire SLO.

