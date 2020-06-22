Multiple homes ablaze, evacuations ordered, roads closed from Salinas riverbed fire

“This is Paso Robles’ Chernobyl,” says local resident

–A fire started at about 1:55 p.m. Monday afternoon in the Salinas Riverbed has prompted evacuations of Paso Robles neighborhoods. Multiple homes are engulfed in flames as the fire jumped across River Road into the Capitol Hill neighborhood off Creston Road.

Multiple agencies are responding to the blaze. There are multiple fire crews, engines, dozers, water tenders on the scene, with planes and helicopters dropping fire retardant from above.

The Paso Robles Police Department has ordered evacuations in Capitol Hill, River Road, Navajo Road, Creston Road, Shannon Hill, Elm Court, Walnut Drive, and Rolling Hill, Montbello Oaks neighborhoods from Kleck Road all the way to Highway 46 East. Police said residents “Need to Evacuate Now!”

River Road is Closed from Navajo to 13th and Union to Kleck Road. Creston Road is closed from the 13th Street bridge to Walnut Drive.

Local resident Paul Viborg was on the scene with his company’s water tender and said, “This is Paso Robles’ Chernobyl,” because of the dire warnings given by local residents over the dangers of Salinas Riverbed over the past several years.

Two evacuation centers are being opened, one at the Paso Robles Veteran’s Hall, 240 Scott Street and the Senior Center, 270 Scott Street, in Paso Robles.

This is a developing story. More updates will be posted.

Red Cross volunteers assisting with evacuation

American Red Cross volunteers are now assisting with the evacuation point at the Paso Robles Vets Hall, 240 Scott St in Paso Robles. “It is important for your audience to know that if they do not feel safe that everyone is welcome at the evacuation point,” says Nicole Maul with the American Red Cross. “We will have snacks and water,” she said.

The Red Cross issued local residents tips:

A wildfire can spread very quickly, leaving you little time to get to safety. Be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice and obey all evacuation orders from officials.

Back your car into the garage or park it outside, facing the direction of your evacuation route.

Confine pets to one room, so you can find them if you need to evacuate quickly.

Limit exposure to smoke and dust. Keep indoor air clean by closing windows and doors to prevent outside smoke from getting in.

Don’t use anything that burns, such as candles, fire places and gas stoves.

Don’t return home until officials say it’s safe to do so.

Inspect the roof immediately, and extinguish any sparks or embers. Wildfires may have left embers that could reignite.

Check your home for embers that could cause fires. Look for signs of a fire including smoke or sparks.

Avoid damaged or downed power lines, poles and wires.

Keep your animals under your direct control. Hidden embers and hot spots could burn them.

Wet down debris to minimize breathing in dust particles.

Wear leather gloves and shoes with heavy soles.

Throw out any food that has been exposed to heat, smoke or soot.

Download the Red Cross Emergency App for real-time alerts, open shelters and expert advice on wildfires. The Emergency App includes an “I’m Safe” feature that help people check on loved ones. Search “American Red Cross” in app stores, or go to redcross.org/apps.

