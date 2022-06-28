Paso Robles News|Tuesday, June 28, 2022
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Fire reported on Derby Lane in Paso Robles
  • Follow Us!

Fire reported on Derby Lane in Paso Robles 

Posted: 1:21 pm, June 28, 2022 by News Staff

fire 1

Video: Aircraft drops fire retardant on nearby structure

– Crews are working to contain a fire that broke out in the 500 block of Derby Lane in west side Paso Robles around 11:30 a.m. today, according to reports.

An eye-witness captured the following video of fire aircraft dropping fire retardant on a nearby structure:

Fire crews responded to the scene and nearby houses as well as local business Vineyard Kennels were evacuated of all human and canine inhabitants.

fire paso robles

The cause and size of the fire are unknown at this time.

No further information is available, this is a developing story.

-Photos and report by Jason Brock

 

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.