Fire reported on Derby Lane in Paso Robles

Video: Aircraft drops fire retardant on nearby structure

– Crews are working to contain a fire that broke out in the 500 block of Derby Lane in west side Paso Robles around 11:30 a.m. today, according to reports.

An eye-witness captured the following video of fire aircraft dropping fire retardant on a nearby structure:

Fire crews responded to the scene and nearby houses as well as local business Vineyard Kennels were evacuated of all human and canine inhabitants.

The cause and size of the fire are unknown at this time.

No further information is available, this is a developing story.

-Photos and report by Jason Brock

Advertisement

Related