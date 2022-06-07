Firefighters extinguish house fire in Paso Robles

No injuries reported from fire

– A fire broke out at a house in Paso Robles on Tuesday afternoon. Police radio traffic reported a possible explosion.

At about 3:45 p.m. Paso Robles firefighters and police responded to a two-alarm fire at the 200 block of Nighthawk Drive, a few blocks north of Virginia Peterson Elementary School.

Two homes were evacuated as the fire spread to at least one neighboring property. There were no reports of injuries.

A large cloud of black smoke filled the sky above the neighborhood.

By 4:09 p.m. emergency crews had knocked down the fire but reported an active gas leak and were requesting SoCal Gas Company for assistance.

Multiple fire trucks, police cars, and an ambulance were on the scene.

– Anthony Reed contributed to this report

