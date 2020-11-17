Paso Robles News|Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Firefighters respond to a fire at Wendy’s in Paso Robles 

Posted: 8:00 am, November 17, 2020 by News Staff

–The Paso Robles Fire Department responded to a fire at Wendy’s fast-food restaurant in Paso Robles early Tuesday morning.

The fire at 141 Niblick Road, Paso Robles, was first called in at about 6:16 a.m. before the restaurant opens at 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters were seen cutting a hole in the roof of the building to vent the fire as they quickly extinguished the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no other details available at press time.

– Report by Jason Brock



Comments

