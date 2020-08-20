Firestone Walker’s Paso Robles Taproom Restaurant launches delivery service

Expanded takeout offerings include new food and beer specials

–Firestone Walker Brewing Company today announced that its Paso Robles Taproom restaurant has launched a new delivery service to coincide with expanded takeout offerings. The restaurant also remains open for dine-in service on its two outdoor patios.

“We wanted to make it easier for our local friends to enjoy fresh beer and good food,” said co-founder David Walker.

Taproom delivery is complimentary with any order of $50 or more, or $5 with a minimum order of $25 or above. The delivery territory includes the City of Paso Robles region and areas of Templeton.

The brewery is marking the occasion with two takeout/delivery-only specials: a choice of two Signature Pizzas and a six pack of a core Firestone Walker beer for $30; and 10 Chicken Tinga Tacos and a six pack of a core Firestone Walker beer for $25.

The Paso Robles Taproom has opened a new covered front patio dining area, complementing the existing outdoor side patio to provide guests with ample open-air seating.

The new Taproom menu features a blend of familiar favorites and fresh offerings. Signature Pizzas include The Brewmaster, Rustica Carne, Tri-Tip Pie and Roasted Wild Mushrooms. The Chicken Tinga Tacos feature shredded beer-braised chicken, queso fresco, fresh-grilled salsa, and pinquito beans.

Takeout and delivery options also include fresh packaged beer as well as crowlers and growlers. Current beers on tap include core offerings such as Mind Haze, DBA, and 805, as well as limited offerings from Firestone Walker’s Barrelworks and Propagator R&D brewhouse.

The full menu as well as takeout and delivery service can be viewed at https://www.firestonebeer.com/paso-robles/.

