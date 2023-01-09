Paso Robles News|Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Five-year-old swept away in flood waters, search in progress 

Posted: 12:07 pm, January 9, 2023

Woman, child were reportedly stuck in vehicle in flooded creekbed, woman pulled to safety

– A five-year-old child is missing after being swept away in flood waters in a North County creek bed, according to multiple reports.

At 7:50 a.m. today, Cal Fire reportedly responded to a call of a vehicle stuck in the flooded San Marcos creekbed outside of San Miguel with a woman and child inside.

Reports say the woman was pulled to shore by local residents, but the child was last seen in the water moving away from the vehicle.

Cal Fire, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, San Luis Obispo County Search and Rescue, and California Highway Patrol are assisting with the search for the child.

If you have any information about the incident or the child’s whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4540.

No further information is available at this time.

 

