Fort Hunter Liggett keeping Dolan Fire at bay

-A US Army news release on Monday reports that Fort Hunter Liggett emergency services have been working around the clock to successfully keep the Dolan Fire from spreading. The United States Forest Service reports, that as of today, the fire has burned 128,417 acres and is 46-percent contained.

Residents, tenants, employees, and the training population of Fort Hunter Liggett remain under an evacuation warning said Cindy McIntyre from the FHL Public Affairs Office.

The fire breached the fort’s northwest training areas on Sept 7. Working in partnership with U.S. Forestry, Cal Fire, and local fire crews, prescribed burns and backfires were established between the fire and the base. Crews improved fire breaks around Mission San Antonio de Padua and military buildings outside of the fort fence line.

Fort Hunter Liggett continues to support the Dolan Fire firefighting crews by providing space for fire operations, logistics and rest and overnight areas. The fort’s Tusi heliport stages helicopters that provide bucket drops to all areas of the fire. The base’s public works department continues to improve existing fire breaks and create new ones as needed.

The base’s Emergency Operation Center (EOC) continues to track the fire and is conducting regular briefings to keep the base occupants informed and to coordinate safety and preparedness efforts.

