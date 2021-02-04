Paso Robles News|Thursday, February 4, 2021
Lake Nacimiento water level rises almost 26 feet from recent storms 

Posted: 8:20 am, February 4, 2021 by Publisher Scott Brennan

Lake Nacimiento water level on Jan. 28, just as last week’s storm was beginning, as seen from the dam. Photo by Ryan Paine.

Lake Nacimiento water level

Lake Nacimiento water level on Tuesday, after recent storms raised the level of the lake, as seen from the dam. Photo by Ron Scott.

–The recent storms helped significantly raise the water levels at Lake Nacimiento and Lake San Antonio. The area experienced at least seven inches of rain over the past week. The Monterey County Water Resources Agency, which manages the lakes, reports that Lake Nacimiento rose almost 26 feet and Lake San Antonio rose more than eight feet.

Lake Nacimiento is now at 41-percent of its full capacity and Lake San Antonio at 20-percent of its full capacity.

See additional details on the lakes below. Follow Lake Nacimiento and Lake San Antonio water levels here.

nacimiento lake water level



Scott Brennan

Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Follow him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or follow his blog.