Lake Nacimiento water level rises almost 26 feet from recent storms

–The recent storms helped significantly raise the water levels at Lake Nacimiento and Lake San Antonio. The area experienced at least seven inches of rain over the past week. The Monterey County Water Resources Agency, which manages the lakes, reports that Lake Nacimiento rose almost 26 feet and Lake San Antonio rose more than eight feet.

Lake Nacimiento is now at 41-percent of its full capacity and Lake San Antonio at 20-percent of its full capacity.

See additional details on the lakes below. Follow Lake Nacimiento and Lake San Antonio water levels here.

