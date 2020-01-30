Letter: Disappointed that council approved Olsen South Chandler development

To the editor,

Re: Olsen South Chandler development approved by planning commission

Disappointed that the Planning Commission unanimously approved 16 resolutions associated with the Olsen-South Chandler Specific Plan developments and associated EIR in 16 separate 5-to-0 resolutions on Tuesday night.

Land use for this commission means maximization of the developer’s goals: Approving the removal of 25 Valley Oaks and 26 Blue Oaks in favor of more residences than the General Plan’s original intent; favoring a large members-only recreational space while avoiding the fact that no dedicated parking exists for the designated public trail. Worse yet, the commission completely avoided any requirements for low-income and very-low-income housing development in this area.

Commission Robert Jorgensen was very keen to include public transportation amenities in the Specific Plan she approved, but avoided the obvious demographic ridership issue and missed the city’s dire need for decent low-income housing. How is the commission meeting the required Housing Element of the General Plan while approving a development with no low-income designations? Is the intent to restrict low-income homes to only certain areas of the city?



Corie Vamos

Paso Robles

