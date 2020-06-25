Letter: Thank you to the many heroes who helped extinguish River fire



Dear firefighters, police, and community support,

–I wish to deeply thank the many heroes who helped control, maintain, and extinguish the River fire and save many homes, including mine. Our fire fighting teams here are so professional, efficient, and beyond brave.

I was evacuated safely by my reverse 911 call allowing the essential crews to focus on reducing risk to our community and work successfully doing their best as they were trained to do. The air support fearlessly helped to save the day as they flew their planes and helicopters into the blinding smoke to douse the flickering flames. I can not express my gratitude and appreciation for all those who protected our community and guided us to safety as they thought more about our lives than their own.

I sincerely thank all those brave and heroic community members who contributed to the safety of our town. We are all blessed to have you here for us.

Again, thank you!

Dale Morris

Paso Robles

