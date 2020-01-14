Local company to join effort to create more charging stations for electric vehicles

–​Central Coast Power Services (CCPS) and ChargePoint Inc. have entered into an agreement in an effort to create more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country. CCPS has been designing, project managing, and installing EV charging stations at scale for over 12 months now in California and has plans to soon branch out into other markets including Colorado, Texas, Michigan, and Massachusetts with its partner ChargePoint Inc. ChargePoint is the market leader and owns over 38-percent of the EV charging stations which is the nation’s largest network.

“It’s so exciting to think that we get to play a small part in history by building tomorrow’s automobile ‘fueling’ stations,” mentions CCPS CEO Mike Brady. “I can only imagine what it felt like at the turn of the century when the pioneers before us set out to build petroleum gas stations for cars. This is really a once in a lifetime thing that we get to experience and I pinch myself daily!”

ChargePoint currently has 107,300 places to charge around the world and has vowed to create 2.5m places to charge by 2025. And California alone has pledged to have 229,000 stations available to charge by 2025.

“The timing seems to be in our favor,” said Brady. “In addition to local, state and the federal government support in the form of funding and grants, the general public as a whole seems to be cognisant to the benefits of an electric vehicle as well. As of now I don’t think the combustion engine will ever die, but electric seems to make more and more sense the more I learn about it. It’s never a bad thing to give people options.”

