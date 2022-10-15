Looking Back to 1918: Community turns out to support Liberty bonds

Excerpts from Friday, October 18, 1918, Paso Robles Leader:

Liberty Bond Rally

Saturday last the Liberty Bond Rally was pulled off in good shape and was one of the biggest affairs in the way of a celebration ever given in this place.

The first on the program was the Liberty parade which was the biggest thing of the kind ever given in Paso Robles.

The parade formed on the streets surrounding the high school building and started on the onward march to Spring street a few minutes after eleven o’clock and was headed by the Paso Robles band; following the band came a big school flag with a large Red Cross emblem borne by school boys, following came the Red Cross ladies in costume followed by school children. A neat proposition was four tractors drawing farm machinery managed by farmerettes. In the procession was an imitation of a big tank such as used “over there” followed by many decorated autos and floats. The procession stopped at the park. After lunch the afternoon program was given.

The ladies of the Red Cross gave a big dinner in the room formerly occupied by Hibbard & Co., and for a time there was a big jam there for meals and the ladies netted quite a big sum of money.

The afternoon program started at 1 o’clock and was in charge of Mayor Gates who introduced the speakers. W.W. Eddy was Master of Ceremonies.

Music by the Band.

America—Community Sing.

Invocation—Rev. Mitchell.

Four Minute Speaker—Jean Patriquin.

Marseillaise—School Chorus.

Four Minute Speaker—Dorothy Hamilton.

“Over There”—Community Singing.

Patriotic Drill—Fourth Grade.

Four Minute Speaker—Raynor Clemons.

Music—School Chorus.

Music—High School Orchestra “Keep the Home Fires Burning,” Community Singing.

Four Minute Speaker—Clifton Iversen.

“Battle Hymn of Republic”—Community Singing.

“Star Spangled Banner”—Community Singing.

Mayor Gates then introduced Rev. J.D. Habbick of San Luis who delivered the address of the afternoon, and those who failed to hear him lost a treat, for he surely gave the Germans penty of hot shot and the Americans something to think about.

The solicitors secured about $12,000 in loan subscriptions which puts this end of the county well on the way toward the top.

More news of the week

Return library books

Everyone having books from the Public Library please return them. Put them in receptacle at the door as the books are all to be fumigated before library is open to the public again.

By order of the Board of Health.

Chamber of Commerce news

The Chamber of Commerce requested that a fruit inspector be appointed for Paso Robles, “who will be able to give enough of his time to assist the shippers in prompt shipment of their fruit.”

The chamber agreed to host a meeting for “some of the best speakers” from International Harvester who were arriving in Paso Robles. A meeting with free dinner for farmers and their families was held on Oct. 21 in the High School auditorium. Secretary Sobey was appointed to take care of advertising. Chas. Hollinger and Prof. Barker were appointed to look after the dinner. J. Hibbard was appointed to see that the merchants were present.

An important notice

Due to the present epidemic of influenza, and in order to prevent as far as possible further spread of the disease, all public indoor gatherings and meetings are hereby prohibited until further notice.

All parents are requested to keep their children at home, not allowing them to run the streets unless necessary.

W.W. Hughes,

Health Officer

