Looking Back to Thanksgiving 1946: Santa visits Paso Robles, local cowboy world champion

Excerpts from the Paso Robles Journal, Wednesday, November 27, 1946:

Royal reception given patron saint of Christmas as he parades streets

Santa Claus may have been rained out some places, but he arrived in Paso Robles right on the dot and brought joy and thrills to the hearts of more than 2000 tiny tots who lined the down-town streets Saturday morning to welcome him. Even the sun came out for a few minutes as he came into sight.

A delegation of about 50 children were at the airport when Larry Anderson brought the Patron Saint of Christmas onto the field and a real reception was staged as Santa climbed out of the plane.

Fire Chief Maynard French was waiting the arrival with the big fire truck and Santa was brought to town in state with the siren blowing. Anyone who doubted the interest of junior Paso Robles was soon convinced as the children shouted a royal welcome.

After a visit to the various stores to see what they were offering in the Christmas gift line, Santa was the guest of the Hotel Taylor at luncheon with the committee in charge of arrangements, as well as members of the Dog House club.

Santa announced a return engagement here when he will be the guest of the Eagles Lodge at its annual Christmas party at the T. & D. Theatre on the Saturday before Christmas.

Gene Rambo acclaimed world champion cowboy

Gene Rambo, Shandon cowboy, set a new world’s record for bulldozing and was acclaimed winner as all around cowboy at the Great Western Stock Show Rodeo at San Francisco Cow Palace this week, according to word brought back by visitors. He won first in bulldogging, first in calf tying, and first in bronc riding, taking three out of the five events.

New western store blends old and new in attractive setting

Santa’s pack will contain saddles, bridles and a lot of smart western gifts if many of the people who attended the opening of The Roundup have their way. The new store, located at 724 13th street, and owned and operated by Mable Taylor and Mae Tucker, represents the third business enterprise to be launched in Paso Robles within a month’s time.

Paso Robles has long been recognized as the center of the cattle country in California and the opening of this store with its stock of cowboy necessities in its modernistic setting blends the past and the present in a picture that encourages shopping and will make the store one of the show places of the city.

“Trappings for Man or Beast” is the slogan adopted by the owners and a visit to the establishment will prove that they fully intend to live up to their motto.

Read previous Looking Back articles

Thank you to sponsors of Looking Back

