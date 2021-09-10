Man arrested for possession of controlled substances, having loaded firearm
33-year-old Todd Deeds of Oildale arrested in San Luis Obispo
–On Wednesday, Sept. 8, at approximately 11:15 p.m., a San Luis Obispo Police officer stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle, Todd Deeds of Oildale, was found to have a felony warrant for his arrest out of Kern County and was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
Officers also discovered two loaded unregistered 9 mm handguns, ammunition, one 30 round magazine, burglary tools, a shaved key, scales and Suboxone strips.
Deeds was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail for the following charges:
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Carrying a loaded firearm
- Unlawful possession of ammunition
- Possession of burglary tools
- Possession of a machine gun
- Possession of a controlled substance while armed
- Possession of controlled substance
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Bail was set at $100,000 and he will be arraigned in San Luis Obispo Superior Court for the above charges.