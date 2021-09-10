Paso Robles News|Friday, September 10, 2021
You are here: Home » Crime » Man arrested for possession of controlled substances, having loaded firearm
  • Follow Us!

Man arrested for possession of controlled substances, having loaded firearm 

Posted: 8:42 am, September 10, 2021 by News Staff

arrest slo33-year-old Todd Deeds of Oildale arrested in San Luis Obispo

–On Wednesday, Sept. 8, at approximately 11:15 p.m., a San Luis Obispo Police officer stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle, Todd Deeds of Oildale, was found to have a felony warrant for his arrest out of Kern County and was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Officers also discovered two loaded unregistered 9 mm handguns, ammunition, one 30 round magazine, burglary tools, a shaved key, scales and Suboxone strips.

Deeds was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail for the following charges:

  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Carrying a loaded firearm
  • Unlawful possession of ammunition
  • Possession of burglary tools
  • Possession of a machine gun
  • Possession of a controlled substance while armed
  • Possession of controlled substance
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Bail was set at $100,000 and he will be arraigned in San Luis Obispo Superior Court for the above charges.

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Crime
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.