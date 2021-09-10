Man arrested for possession of controlled substances, having loaded firearm

33-year-old Todd Deeds of Oildale arrested in San Luis Obispo

–On Wednesday, Sept. 8, at approximately 11:15 p.m., a San Luis Obispo Police officer stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle, Todd Deeds of Oildale, was found to have a felony warrant for his arrest out of Kern County and was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Officers also discovered two loaded unregistered 9 mm handguns, ammunition, one 30 round magazine, burglary tools, a shaved key, scales and Suboxone strips.

Deeds was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail for the following charges:

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Carrying a loaded firearm

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Possession of burglary tools

Possession of a machine gun

Possession of a controlled substance while armed

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Bail was set at $100,000 and he will be arraigned in San Luis Obispo Superior Court for the above charges.

