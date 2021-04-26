Man arrested in connection with attempted motel robbery, multiple warrants

–Paso Robles police have arrested Paso Robles man Isaiah Owens in connection with last month’s attempted motel robbery, in addition to multiple other warrants.

The police department posted about an altercation that occurred earlier this month that ultimately led to his arrest on their Facebook page:

Arrest of Isiah Owens

As you recall, last month, two masked subjects kicked in the office door at a local motel and viciously attacked the innkeeper, while the victim’s wife watched in horror. During our investigation, we identified one suspect as Isiah Owens.

On April 15th, we received a call that Owens was inside an apartment causing vandalism.

At the time, Owens was also wanted for 5 outstanding warrants, one being a felony warrant stemming from a felony domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon case. Officers arrived on the scene and Owens escaped out a window. Officers gave chase as he ran eastbound towards the riverbed (we knew he would try that). Officers caught Owens, and he was arrested on numerous charges.

On 4/21 the DA filed several charges (and numerous enhancements/special allegations) against Owens, stemming from the motel robbery. Owens will be arraigned on 04/27.

