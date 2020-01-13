Mark Perry named ‘Roblan of the Year’

–Former Bearcat Mark Perry has been named Roblan of the Year by the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce. Perry will be honored Feb. 29 at the 100th Annual Chamber of Commerce Gala, this year held at Rava Winery.

Perry graduated from Paso Robles High School in 1976, when it was located at the site of George Flamson Middle School. Perry worked 18 years at Texaco Oil Company before joining Paso Robles Waste and Recycle, where he’s worked for 25 years. He is currently the Safety Manager for the company.

Perry served as Pioneer Day Chairman in 2014-2015. He is still a member of the Pioneer committee.

His friend Joe Ontiveros says, “Mark does a lot of things for people that is not common knowledge.”

Perry cites the support from many locals including Joe Ontiveros, Chris Highnote, Brett Butterfield, the late Tony Young, Dale Gomer, Johnny Maduena, Tom Madden, Vince Vanderlip, Gary Bang, Frank Mecham, Colleen Brush Bertoni and Kevin Will.

Mark married Julie Kelly in 1980. Julie grew up in Pozo, and graduated from Templeton High School in 1974. They have two children, 33-year-old Nolan and 31-year-old Evan. Perry says, “I don’t know where I would be in life without Julie.”

Perry will be honored at the 100th Annual Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce Gala to be held Saturday, Feb. 29 at Rava Winery. Tickets for the event are on sale of the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce or at the chamber’s website, Pasorobleschamber.com. Individual tickets are $125 per person. Tables of eight may be purchased for $1500, which includes sponsor recognition. The 100th Annual Paso Robles Chamber Gala is expected to be the biggest and most festive in the chamber’s history.

Share this post!

Related