Paso Robles mayor forms cultural diversity panel

–Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin has announced the formation of a diversity panel to address racism. Martin pledged to create the panel in the wake of recent demonstrations in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Floyd was a black American man killed during an arrest after allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill in Minneapolis on May 25th.

Panel appointees include Paso Robles Councilwoman Maria Elaina Garcia, Pastor Vern H. Haynes Jr., Leola MacMillan PhD, Curt DuBost, Lovella Walker, Police Chief Ty Lewis, Sandra Bautista-Floyd, Susana A. Lopez PhD, Niya Williams, Stephen Vines, Elena Garcia, Sondra Williams and Carey Alvord.

Activities of the diversity panel will include surveying community attitudes, providing educational resources and recommending legislative action. The panel will consist of members selected by the Mayor including representatives of a cultural development task force formed separately with the assistance of the Paso Robles School District.

Niya Williams, a representative of the task force, said she is excited to move forward with the diversity panel. “We have the opportunity to better ourselves and our community,” said panel member Niya Williams. “We must acknowledge the role of racism in creating pain among our residents.” She recognized the efforts of the school district and the dedication of local law enforcement. “These unprecedented times make our dependence upon each other critical,” she said.

Mayor Martin says he is ready to get to work with his advisory panel.

“I am excited to work with this exceptional group of talented and passionate people to address racism and realize our vision, which is to be recognized nationally as a model of multi-cultural diversity united to form a community made richer by the contribution and participation of all its citizens,” said Martin.

More information is available in local media and through social media as well as postings on www.pasomayor.com and www.pasodiversity.com.

