Mustangs sweep Cal State Fullerton over weekend 

– The Cal Poly baseball team swept Cal State Fullerton in three games played over the weekend in Fullerton. Brooks Lee hit a grand slam home run Friday to lead the Mustangs to a 13-4 victory. Former Bearcat Mark Armstrong pinch-hit Friday and scored a run.

Saturday, the Mustangs won 6-2. Sunday, the Mustangs beat the Titans 2-1. It’s the first time the Mustangs have swept the Titans in Fullerton.

The Mustangs improved to 17-7 to remain in second place in the Big West Conference. They’re 31-20 overall.

UC Santa Barbara leads the Big West with a record of 21-3 (37-11 overall.) Hawaii is in third with a conference record of 15-9 (24-21.) Hawaii will visit Cal Poly in late May. The Mustangs will travel to Pepperdine Tuesday night for their final non-conference game of the regular season.

