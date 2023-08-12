Obituary of Winton Dwight Winslow, 85

– Winton Dwight Winslow, age 85, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

A graveside service for Winton will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Paso Robles District Cemetery, 45 Nacimiento Lake Dr, Paso Robles, CA 93446.

Following the graveside service will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. at Traditions At River Oaks, 680 The Esplanade, Paso Robles, CA 93446.

