Orange County Register heaps praise on Paso Robles wine country 

– “Cheers to the wine country of Paso Robles,” the Orange County Register wrote last week:

About halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles is the dusty, unobtrusive town of Paso Robles, what has become known as a haven for cowboys and wine drinkers. An unlikely mix to be sure, but somehow it works here. Paso is an incredibly diverse wine region with a range of soils, climates and over 40 grape varietals. So it only makes sense that it is like the wild west of wine country – where winemakers boldly experiment with techniques, style and grape varietals.

It kind of defeats the purpose to visit Paso Robles and not indulge in wine tastings, so we decided to experience two types of environments. First, we were off to Tin City, an industrial maker’s market that lies along the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail. Here you will find a variety of producers, from wineries to breweries to cideries.