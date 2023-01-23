Paso Robles High School wrestlers compete in Morro Bay tournament

Christian Davidson wins third place at the California Invitational

– Student-athletes from Paso Robles High School competed at the California Invitational tournament in Morro Bay on Saturday.

Christian Davidson won third place in the tournament. Davidson knocked off a few ranked wrestlers in the state and fell to number 10 in the state from Camarillo in the semi-finals.

Sophomore Brandon England was one away from placing. He lost his first match but came back and strung along four pins in a row, but lost in the blood rounds to place in the tournament Junior Dominic Marquez had a similar story. Marquez made it to the quarterfinals but lost to #12 in the state, Maestas from Clovis West, and then lost again in the blood round to place.

Paso Robles takes on Atascadero High School this Wednesday in Atascadero at 6 p.m.

-By Paso Robles High School Wrestling Coach Nate Ybarra

