Paso Robles News|Monday, January 23, 2023
Paso Robles High School wrestlers compete in Morro Bay tournament 

Posted: 6:40 am, January 23, 2023 by Guest Contributor

Christian Davidson wins third place at the California Invitational

– Student-athletes from Paso Robles High School competed at the California Invitational tournament in Morro Bay on Saturday.

Christian Davidson

Christian Davidson.

Christian Davidson won third place in the tournament. Davidson knocked off a few ranked wrestlers in the state and fell to number 10 in the state from Camarillo in the semi-finals.

Brandon England

Brandon England.

Sophomore Brandon England was one away from placing. He lost his first match but came back and strung along four pins in a row, but lost in the blood rounds to place in the tournament. Junior Dominic Marquez had a similar story. Marquez made it to the quarterfinals but lost to #12 in the state, Maestas from Clovis West, and then lost again in the blood round to place.

Paso Robles takes on Atascadero High School this Wednesday in Atascadero at 6 p.m.

 

-By Paso Robles High School Wrestling Coach Nate Ybarra

 

Comments

Posted in:  Sports