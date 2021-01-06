Paso Robles Police investigating body found with gunshot wound

–At 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Paso Robles Police officers are investigating the scene of a reported gunshot victim in the Sherwood Forest Park off Creston Road between Scott Street and Cedarwood Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a body leaning against a tree and realized that the person had a gunshot on the top of the head. There was a handgun lying nearby, according to police.

Police officers are currently asking everyone to avoid the area while they conduct an investigation. The park is located at 220 Scott Street, Paso Robles.

–Report by Anthony Reed

No other details were available at press time. Check back for updates to this breaking news story.

