Paso Robles News|Monday, May 25, 2020
You are here: Home » Business » Pasolivo wins four Gold Awards at international olive oil competition
  • Follow Us!

Pasolivo wins four Gold Awards at international olive oil competition 

Posted: 2:26 am, May 25, 2020 by News Staff

–North County olive oil producer Pasolivo has won four Gold Awards at the 2020 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition. The company, which has won a total of 17 awards at the competition since 2016, picked up this year’s additions for its California Blend, Cucina, Tuscan and Classic, all of which are medium blends.

“It is always an honor to win awards at such a prestigious competition,” general manager Marisa Bloch said. “Pasolivo’s top priority is always quality. To have all of our hard work recognized by some of the leaders in the industry is so rewarding. We are excited to share our oils with the world.”

The American company produces extra virgin olive oil from a blend of, frantoio, leccino, mission, lucca, picholine, and manzanilla olives using traditional methods.

In spite of another successful year, Bloch said that California’s increasingly unpredictable climate created some challenges.

“Due to the extensive rain we received at the start of the year, and the cooler summer, our harvest was much later than most years,” she said.

The NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, held each spring in New York, is the world’s largest olive oil contest and its annual listing of award winners is considered “the authoritative guide to the year’s best extra virgin olive oils.”

The complete list of winners can be viewed here.



Share this post!
Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Business
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.