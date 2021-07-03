Paso Robles News|Saturday, July 3, 2021
Pedestrian killed in fatal hit and run accident in Paso Robles 

Posted: 9:25 am, July 3, 2021 by News Staff

Paso Robles police were investigating the scene of the accident on Saturday morning.

Accident at Meadowlark Farms

–Early Saturday morning at approximately 2 a.m. a fatal hit and run accident was reported in Paso Robles.

Paso Robles police officers responded at a call for a “vehicle vs. pedestrian” accident on the southeast edge of town in Meadowlark Farms on Meadowlark Road near Deer Springs Drive.


One or two vehicles were seen leaving the area. One vehicle was possibly a BMW, according to police radio traffic.

Paso Robles Fire Department officials confirmed a deceased male was on the scene.

This is a breaking news report. No further information is available at this time.

Fatal accident paso robles

Police gather evidence on Meadowlark Road on Saturday morning.

–Report and photos by Jason Brock

