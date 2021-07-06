Police standoff reported at Paso Robles apartment complex

Suspect reportedly pointed a gun at law enforcement officers

-A police standoff was reported at the Dry Creek Apartments in Paso Robles Monday evening. According to a report from the scene of the incident, a domestic violence call turned into a barricade situation between a male suspect and Paso Robles Police. The suspect reportedly pointed a gun at an officer from the inside of an apartment. After the suspect pointed the gun at one of the officers, the San Luis Obispo County SWAT team was called. The SWAT team was still currently at the scene as of 8 p.m. Monday evening.

No further information is available at this time. Updates will be posted when more details are received.

-Photos and report by Jason Brock

