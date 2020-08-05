Pond Fire kitchen worker tests positive for COVID-19

–Cal Fire says that they have become aware of a COVID-19 positive test of a kitchen worker assigned to the Pond Fire. The worker was not at the base camp when they tested positive. The person is asymptomatic and his module has been quarantined as a precaution.

Due to the increase of COVID-19 precautions implemented at basecamps this fire season; Cal Fire says they are confident this is an isolated case because the individual had no close contact with fire line personnel. Continued monitoring of the kitchen staff still assigned will be conducted for the remainder of the incident. They say they are working closely with San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department. Firefighters and staff are required to adhere to all COVID-19 precautions implemented at basecamp. Vendors and public who may encounter personnel at the Pond Fire are advised to adhere to COVID-19 best practices as recommended by the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

