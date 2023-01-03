Portion of Highway 1 in Big Sur remains closed

Motorists advised to use an alternate route

– Due to rockslides at multiple locations, a full closure of Highway 1 is in effect from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

Contracted crews arrived Sunday at Paul’s Slide to begin to clear debris from behind the catchment area where rocks and dirt have reached the top of the concrete barriers at four locations.

Caltrans maintenance crews who have been performing daytime storm patrol within the closure parameters will cease these patrols after dark and resume them at first light.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

