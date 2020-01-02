Paso Robles News|Thursday, January 2, 2020
Prescribed burn planned at Hearst San Simeon, Morro Bay, Montana de Oro State Parks 

–There is a planned prescribed burn scheduled at Hearst San Simeon, Morro Bay, and Montana de Oro State Parks in the communities of Cambria, San Simeon Acres, Los Osos, and the City of Morro Bay happening between Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, and Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Ignitions may start as early as 7 a.m. with fires out by approximately 5 p.m.

Burn piles will be located in Morro Bay State Park near the Marina Peninsula and along the Wildland Urban Interface between Ridgeway St. and Balboa St. Burn piles in Montaña de Oro State Park near Camp KEEP and the environmental camp facilities. Burn piles located near the pine forest east of Highway 1 and south of San Simeon Creek campground.

This is an effort by California State Parks, in cooperation the Air Pollution Control District and CalFire.

