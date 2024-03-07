Quadruple homicide suspect’s vehicle located

Monterey County Sheriff’s Office seeking information

– The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, representing the King City Police Department, announced today that the suspect vehicle linked to a quadruple homicide, which occurred on March 3 on the 200 block of North Second Street in King City, has been located and recovered.

The vehicle was found in an unincorporated area of South Monterey County. Authorities disclosed that the King City Police Department is receiving support from various local and federal law enforcement agencies in the ongoing investigation. No further details concerning the recovery of the vehicle have been disclosed at this time due to the nature of the investigation.

Law enforcement officials are urging the community to come forward with any information related to the incident, which resulted in the tragic deaths of four individuals and injuries to seven others, two of whom sustained critical injuries. Individuals with pertinent information can contact King City Detective Sergeant Josh Partida at (831) 386-5988 or Monterey County Sheriff’s Detective Arras Wilson at (831) 597-1225. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling 1-888-78-C-R-I-M-E or by submitting tips through the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office webpage at www.MontereySheriff.org by selecting the “Submit a crime tip” tab.

Commander Andres Rosas is the designated media contact and can be reached at (831) 261-5492 or via email at rosasae@co.monterey.ca.us.

Further updates on the investigation will be provided as they become available.

