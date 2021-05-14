Report: Activists decry use of Camp Roberts to house migrant children

Voices of Monterey Bay reports:

–Thousands of migrant children could be arriving soon to Camp Roberts as part of the Biden Administration’s plan to remove them from immigration facilities at the U.S.-Mexico border. It’s a plan that officials prefer over keeping them at cramped facilities run by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. And it’s a plan that’s finding a lot of critics on various sides of the political spectrum.

Immigrant rights activists on the Central Coast don’t want to see children in inadequate facilities, and a National Guard base is certainly not a place for kids, said Marshall James, an organizer with Democratic Socialists of San Luis Obispo County.

James and about 30 other activists representing Services, Immigrant Rights and Education Center (SIREN) and Mujeres de Acción, traveled on May 8 to an overpass near Camp Roberts, about 16 miles north of Paso Robles, to demand a halt to plans that the base be used as housing for immigrant children. The activists, who came from as far away as Oakland and Bakersfield, hung a banner on the bridge to raise awareness about the issue.

Read the full story at Voices of Monterey Bay

Organizers have launched a petition to local congressmen opposing the migrant facility at Camp Roberts.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related