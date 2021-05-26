Paso Robles News|Thursday, May 27, 2021
Report: Trial begins for Paso Robles man facing child molestation charges 

Jason Robert Porter

–KSBY reports–

The trial for a Paso Robles man charged with dozens of counts of child sex crimes began Tuesday, nearly five years after his initial arrest.

Jason Porter was first arrested in June 2016 after Paso Robles police say they responded to a disturbance outside a Paso Robles home and were told a man was seen taking lewd photographs of a 6-year-old girl.

As part of that investigation, police say a search warrant was served at the now 49-year-old’s home where dozens of electronic devices and cameras were seized.

