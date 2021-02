Residential fire reported on Pacific Avenue in Paso Robles



–At 1:50 p.m. Friday afternoon Paso Robles firefighters were responding to a residential fire at 242 Pacific Ave. in Paso Robles. The fire was reportedly an electrical fire in the home’s attic. One minor injury was reported, not requiring an ambulance transport.

This is a developing story and no other details were available at press time. Check back for updates.

–Photos by Laurie Bryant

