Shooting spree that killed local man, wounded officers was one year ago

Shooter Mason Lira was shot and killed by authorities after a multi-day shooting spree in 2020

–June 10 marked the one-year anniversary of a multi-day crime spree that happened in 2020 in Paso Robles. Shooter Mason Lira held Paso Robles at bay for days in an ordeal that ended in him being shot and killed by authorities.

Sadly, a well-known Paso Robles man was shot in the head by Lira, and three officers were injured. The community showed support and gratitude for local law enforcement after the active shooter situation by decorating the town and police station with blue ribbons and signs.

Officers found Lira in possession of two handguns that are believed to have been stolen from a commercial burglary in the City of San Luis Obispo a few days before the shooting of the sheriff’s deputy on June 10.

