SLO County residents urged to complete 2020 Census as bureau ceases field operations

–The County of San Luis Obispo announced Wednesday that the U.S. Census Bureau’s Regional Partnership will cease field operations along the Central Coast on Friday, Sept 18. The county was informed on Sept. 15.

The deadline to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census is Sept 30. Residents can complete the Census in less than 10 minutes online at my2020census.gov or by calling (844) 330-2020.

Through September 18, San Luis Obispo County residents who have not responded to the Census may see official census takers from the U.S. Census Bureau at their doors. Census takers began follow-up work in SLO County in August, going door-to-door to households that had not yet responded to the Census. Residents who receive a visit from census takers are encouraged to complete their interviews while staying six feet away from census takers and practicing the CDC’s other recommended COVID-19 precautions as much as possible.

Participation in the Census helps ensure fair and equitable representation in government, as well as funding to provide services to residents, including health and human services, transportation projects, schools and emergency services such as the County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Census data can also help boost the local economy, as companies use the information to decide where to open new locations.

Residents who have questions about the Census or would like assistance with responding to the Census may call the County’s Census Questionnaire phone line at (805) 781-5011. Assistance in English and Spanish is available Mon, Tue, Thu and Fri from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Wed from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

