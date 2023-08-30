Paso Robles News|Wednesday, August 30, 2023
SLO Police investigating report of hidden camera in gym restroom 

Posted: 6:35 am, August 30, 2023 by News Staff

Citizens urged to contact police sergeant if they have any information

– The San Luis Obispo Police Department is actively investigating a reported hidden camera reportedly found in a restroom of a gym at 81 Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo, according to a recent Facebook post by the department.

Citizens are asked to contact Sgt. Kemp at (805) 783-7765 if they have information to provide related to this investigation. No further information is available at this time.

